REPORT: LOCAL SCOUTMASTER GETS YEAR FOR TOUCHING BOY, GROOMING ANOTHER

A Cape May man will be spending a year in jail and will be registered as a sex offender following his sentencing on Thursday. The Press of Atlantic City reports that Frank “Sandy” Thompson allegedly was grooming an 11 year old boy to have sex with him; Thompson met the boy at the Corinthian Yacht Club. Thompson also allegedly inappropriately touched a 15 year old boy, twice, 16 years ago. Thompson recently served as Assistant Scoutmaster for local Boy Scout Troop 72 in West Cape May.

