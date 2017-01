REPORT: LOCAL BOXER CHUCK MUSSACHIO RETIRES AFTER LOSS

A Cape May County boxer called it quits Saturday night after a loss to a 39 year old boxer. The Press of Atlantic City reports that Chuck Mussachio retired after losing a fight in Atlantic City to Mike Mitchell of Paterson. Mussachio said Mitchell was slow, but he still got hit and now is the time to get out of boxing. Mussachio works as a guidance counselor in the Avalon and Stone Harbor school system.

