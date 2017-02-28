REPORT: LOBIONDO SAYS HE WON’T REPEAL OBAMACARE WITHOUT REPLACEMENT

Congressman Frank LoBiondo says he doesn’t plan to vote on repealing Obamacare if there isn’t a replacement. The Press of Atlantic City reports that LoBiondo said on Tuesday he wouldn’t allow people to go without health care and not provide an alternative. The congressman did vote against the bill in 2010. There is no official competing plan to replace Obamacare at this time.
