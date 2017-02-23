The trial involving former Ocean City High School athletic director Christine Lentz is scheduled to begin on September 11th. The Press of Atlantic City reports that Porto set the trial date on Thursday during a brief hearing. Lentz is accused of official misconduct and other charges for allegedly spying into the email account of Superintendent Kathleen Taylor. Lentz could serve time in prison, if convicted.
Top News
- 987 THE COAST ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS
- REPORT: LENTZ TRIAL DATE SET BY SUPERIOR COURT JUDGE
- SIXERS SHAKEUP: NERLENS NOEL SHIPPED TO DALLAS MAVERICKS
- REPORT: MILLVILLE MAY CLOSE ATV RECREATIONAL FACILITY
- ATLANTIC CITY APPROVES BAN ON RELEASE OF HELIUM BALLOONS
- POWERBALL WINNER IN INDIANA, $2 MILLION WINNER IN NJ
- AVALON COUNCIL HEARS DISCUSSION ON VOLUNTEER STIPEND PROGRAM
- NORTH WILDWOOD INTRODUCES BUDGET WITH SMALL TAX HIKE
- REPORT: SENIOR HOUSING UNIT PLANNED FOR UPPER TOWNSHIP
- DOMINO’S PIZZA OFFERED REWARD IN ROBBERY
- SUICIDE REPORTED AT CUMBERLAND COUNTY JAIL