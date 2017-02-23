Top News
98.7 The Coast
Thursday February 23rd 2017 01:34 PM
You are at:»»REPORT: LENTZ TRIAL DATE SET BY SUPERIOR COURT JUDGE

REPORT: LENTZ TRIAL DATE SET BY SUPERIOR COURT JUDGE

0
By on Local News, Ocean City

The trial involving former Ocean City High School athletic director Christine Lentz is scheduled to begin on September 11th.  The Press of Atlantic City reports that Porto set the trial date on Thursday during a brief hearing.  Lentz is accused of official misconduct and other charges for allegedly spying into the email account of Superintendent Kathleen Taylor.  Lentz could serve time in prison, if convicted.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply


6 + one =