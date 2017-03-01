Top News
Wednesday March 1st 2017 11:14 PM
REPORT: HARD ROCK CAFE TO BUY TRUMP Taj Mahal

REPORT: HARD ROCK CAFE TO BUY TRUMP Taj Mahal

Atlantic City, Local News

The Hard Rock Cafe may buy the former Trump Taj Mahal Casino in Atlantic City.  The Press of Atlantic City reports that a group of investors led by the Hard Rock Cafe will buy the Taj from Carl Ichan.  Ichan says the sale of the Taj is an “optimal outcome” since his company wanted to run one casino anyway, and it currently operates the Tropicana.

