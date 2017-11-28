REPORT: FUED ESCALATES BETWEEN NORTH WILDWOOD, OPERATORS OF LIGHTHOUSE

A dispute between North Wildwood and the operators of the Hereford Inlet Lighthouse has apparently escalated. The Press of Atlantic City reports that the city has changed the locks on the lighthouse and the building will remain locked until an inventory of what’s inside can occur. The city has announced that it wants to take control of operations of the lighthouse in the future.
