REPORT: FORMER SHERIFF’S OFFICE EMPLOYEE FILES LAWSUIT, ALLEGES NEPOTISM

A former employee of the Cape May County Sheriff’s Department alleges in a lawsuit that nepotism exists in the department. The Press of Atlantic City reports that David Tomkinson resigned last March and filed a lawsuit against the County, saying public safety is being compromised for nepotism. He cites the employment of 72 year old Louis Taylor whom is the subject of Tomkinson’s suit. The suit alleges that Tomkinson complained about Taylor’s performance repeatedly, but that fell on deaf ears.

Share this: