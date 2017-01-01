A house fire in Cape May just before the end of 2016. Cape May firefighters responded to a house fire in the 1300 block of Virginia Avenue around 11pm Saturday. Two people were inside the residence and taken to a local hospital for evaluation. The Press of Atlantic City reports the house fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes.
Top News
- 987 THE COAST ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS
- UPDATE: ATLANTIC CITY BODY ID’ED, MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER
- REPORT: FIRE STRIKES HOME IN CAPE MAY JUST BEFORE NEW YEAR’S DAY
- CAPE MAY SWEARS IN NEW MAYOR, CHUCK LEAR
- VINELAND TO GET NEW POLICE CHIEF ON TUESDAY
- EGG HARBOR POLICE SEARCHING FOR THEFT SUSPECT
- FIRST SNOW POSSIBLE TOWARDS THE END OF THE WEEK
- BOARDWALK CLASSIC: TOURNAMENT ENDS, WILDWOOD GIRLS WIN
- MAN STEALS RED BULL, DIAPERS FROM ACME IN SEAVILLE
- BODY FOUND IN TRASH CAN IN ATLANTIC CITY
- TEENAGER CRITICALLY WOUNDED IN VINELAND SHOOTING