Sunday January 1st 2017 04:19 PM
REPORT: FIRE STRIKES HOME IN CAPE MAY JUST BEFORE NEW YEAR’S DAY

Cape May, Local News

A house fire in Cape May just before the end of 2016.  Cape May firefighters responded to a house fire in the 1300 block of Virginia Avenue around 11pm Saturday.  Two people were inside the residence and taken to a local hospital for evaluation.  The Press of Atlantic City reports the house fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes.

