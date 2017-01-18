REPORT: EXPECT MORE WORK TO STONE HARBOR BRIDGE IN SPRING

Some additional repair work to Stone Harbor’s 96th Street Bridge will be coming in the spring. The Press of Atlantic City reports that any full bridge closures to the bridge will occur during overnight hours. So far the emergency repairs needed to reopen the bridge before Thanksgiving weekend have cost about $400,000. The bridge is 86 years old.
$400,000! I hope Stone Harbor or the County of Cape May ‘eats” the cost for not enforcing the weight limit on the Bridge from the dredging dump trucks traversing over the bridge & the Free Bridge! Who didn’t do their job!