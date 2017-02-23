Top News
Thursday February 23rd 2017 02:03 PM
REPORT: CHRISTIE TURNS DOWN ANOTHER JOB IN WASHINGTON

Local News

Gov. Chris Christie apparently turned another job down. Politico reports that President Donald Trump the job of U.S. Secretary of Labor. Christie is said to have turned down that offer and the report says the governor plans to join the private sector after his term as governor comes to an end. Christie’s office declined to answer any questions on the report.

