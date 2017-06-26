REPORT: BRIDGETON MAY OFFER CITIZENS IDENTIFICATION CARDS

Bridgeton may soon offer its citizens identification cards to improve public safety. NJ.com reports that the cards would be made available to citizens who cannot get state or federal identification cards. It will cost a few thousand dollars to get the program started.
REPORT: BRIDGETON MAY OFFER CITIZENS IDENTIFICATION CARDS0
