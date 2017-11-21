REPORT: BATTLE BREWING BETWEEN OCEAN CITY, UPPER SCHOOL DISTRICTS

There’s a battle between the Upper Township and Ocean City school districts following a vote taken by the Upper Township Board of Education last night. The Press of Atlantic City reports that the Board voted to investigate why the Ocean City School District hired a private investigator to look into certain members of the Upper Township Board of Education. The investigation stemmed from the County’s unsuccessful prosecution of former Ocean City athletic director Christine Lentz.
