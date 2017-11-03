The County plans to replace the railings on the Townsend’s Inlet Bridge between Avalon and Sea Isle City, and that will require an overnight closure of the bridge to prep for the work. County officials announced that the bridge will be closed during the evening and early morning hours of November 10th-11 to allow for one lane closure of the bridge for at least the next few months.
Top News
- 987 THE COAST ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS
- MORE REPAIRS COMING TO COUNTY’S TOWNSENDS INLET BRIDGE
- MURPHY: YOU HAVE ONLY TWO HOURS TO VIEW MY TAX RETURNS
- NORTHBOUND PARKWAY LANE CLOSED FOR EMERGENCY REPAIRS
- REPORT: LENTZ TRIAL ENTERS FINAL STAGES
- SPORTS: MIDDLE TWP. FIELD HOCKEY ADVANCES TO SOUTH JERSEY TITLE GAME
- MAN CHARGED AFTER ASSAULTING HIS GIRLFRIEND ALONG ROUTE 40
- CLOSING ARGUMENTS OFFERED IN MENENDEZ CORRUPTION TRIAL
- ONE SERIOUSLY INJURED IN TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON ROUTE 50
- LOBIONDO IN SUPPORT OF PRESIDENT TRUMP’S TAX PLAN
- CAR IN VILLAS BURNS UP VIA MOLOTOV COCKTAIL, SUSPECT WANTED