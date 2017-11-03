Top News
MORE REPAIRS COMING TO COUNTY'S TOWNSENDS INLET BRIDGE

Cape May County, Local News

The County plans to replace the railings on the Townsend’s Inlet Bridge between Avalon and Sea Isle City, and that will require an overnight closure of the bridge to prep for the work.  County officials announced that the bridge will be closed during the evening and early morning hours of November 10th-11 to allow for one lane closure of the bridge for at least the next few months.

