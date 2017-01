RECORD TRAFFIC REPORTED ON THE DELAWARE MEMORIAL BRIDGE

Record traffic used the Delaware Memorial Bridge in 2016. The Delaware River and Bay Authority officials reports that the twin spans also showed increased traffic numbers for the fifth year in a row. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2016, the Bridge handled 17,813,664 vehicles through the southbound toll plaza, eclipsing last year’s record traffic total of 17,749,946. The Delaware River and Bay Authority is bi-state agency representing New Jersey and Delaware.

