Winter is not through with the Jersey Shore just yet. The National Weather Service is calling for snow for most of New Jersey on Friday, but only a mix of rain and snow here at the shore. Cold weather moves in for the weekend and there could be accumulating snow in the forecast for Tuesday of next week. Keep listening for updates from the Coastal Broadcasting Systems Weather Center.
Top News
- 987 THE COAST ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS
- RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS FRIDAY, MORE SNOW NEXT WEEK?
- LOWER TOWNSHIP TO ALSO ADDRESS VACANT PROPERTIES
- WILDFIRE ALERT POSTED FOR SOUTH JERSEY, INCLUDING CAPE MAY COUNTY
- SPORTS: EAGLES CUT CONNER BARWIN, SIGN WR TORREY SMITH
- LAST WARM DAY BEFORE WEEK OF COLD WEATHER
- WILDWOOD, OCEAN CITY GIRLS PLAY IN STATE SEMIFINALS TODAY
- SOUTH JERSEY MAN JAILED FOR TRYING TO RUN OVER ROOSTER
- AVALON DISCUSSES CRS MANAGER, AGREEMENT WITH STONE HARBOR
- FORMER ATTORNEY INVOLVED IN CREST CONDO SCAM GETS FOUR YEARS
- LOCKDOWN AT ABSEGAMI HIGH SCHOOL, THREE STUDENTS CHARGED