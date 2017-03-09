Top News
Thursday March 9th 2017 12:39 PM
RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS FRIDAY, MORE SNOW NEXT WEEK?

By on Local News, Weather

Winter is not through with the Jersey Shore just yet.  The National Weather Service is calling for snow for most of New Jersey on Friday, but only a mix of rain and snow here at the shore.  Cold weather moves in for the weekend and there could be accumulating snow in the forecast for Tuesday of next week.  Keep listening for updates from the Coastal Broadcasting Systems Weather Center.

