PRIETO PROPOSES BILL TO SURCHARGE AC HOTEL ROOMS FOR PUBLIC SAFETY

The leader of the Assembly wants to add $2 to each hotel room bill to help with public safety there. Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto introduced a bill this week to impose the surcharge for two years to go towards keeping up the numbers in the police and fire departments. Both departments could see deep cuts as the state tries to figure out Atlantic City’s budget issues. To this point there has been no estimate made of how much money this could raise.
Top News
