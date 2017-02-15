Top News
Wednesday February 15th 2017 07:25 AM
PRESIDENT’S DAY WEEKEND SHOULD BE BOOM FOR LOCAL BUSINESS

Cape May County, Local News

Springlike weather is in the forecast for the weekend, which means local businesses should enjoy a great three day weekend.  President’s weekend is the traditional kickoff to summer rentals at the Jersey Shore, and the forecast calls for sunshine and temperatures in the 50s to near 60 Saturday through Monday.  There is a gale warning in effect for today as a huge storm that will impact New England skirts our area today.

