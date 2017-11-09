PORTION OF COUNTY’S BICYCLE PATH TO BE CLOSED FOR MAINTENANCE

A portion of the County’s popular bicycle path will be closed for routine maintenance. The portion of the bike path from Cold Spring Village to Sandman Boulevard will be closed November 20th through the 22nd, and again for three additional days the following week to allow Atlantic City Electric to trim and remove trees, and vegetation, along the path.
Top News
