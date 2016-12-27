POLICE SAY NO UPDATE YET IN MISSING GREAT GRANDMOTHER AND CHILD

There is no new information to pass along about the missing persons report on December 25th, when the Township of Hamilton Police Department received the report of a missing great grandmother and her five year old great granddaughter. Barbara Briely age 71 and La’Myra Briely age 5, left Mays Landing on Christmas Eve and were traveling to Morven, North Carolina, for a planned holiday visit with family. They were last seen at an Exxon gas station in Ruther Glen, VA on Christmas morning, and appeared to be in good health. Barbara is operating a silver, 2014 Toyota Rav 4, with New Jersey license plate C80ELS. Detectives from the Township of Hamilton along the New Jersey State Police, Virginia State Police and Morven North Carolina Police Department have been working together to locate the missing subjects. They are asking anyone with information on their possible whereabouts to contact Detective Robison at 609-625-2700 ext.578.

