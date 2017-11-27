POLICE IDENTIFY CUMBERLAND RESIDENTS KILLED IN ACCIDENT

State Police have identified the two Cumberland County residents who were killed during a head on crash near Route 47 Sunday night. Police say 30 year old Michelle Wolf of Port Norris and 34 year old Thomas Hughes of Cedarville were the victims of the accident. Cops say the accident occurred on Route 670 near the intersection of Route 47.
