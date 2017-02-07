PHILLY, MAYBE 8 INCHES OF SNOW..US? AN INCH, PERHAPS TWO

The difference in snowfall totals from Philadelphia to Cape May is likely to be several inches. The National Weather Service is calling for a half foot of snow, or more, in the greater Philadelphia area on Thursday. The current forecast does not call for those heavy snowfall totals for the Jersey Shore, which could get a coating to an inch, maybe two. The issue will be the temperature as it is expected to be too warm for heavy accumulating snow in our region. Keep listening to WCZT for updates from the Coastal Broadcasting Weather Center.

