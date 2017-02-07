The difference in snowfall totals from Philadelphia to Cape May is likely to be several inches. The National Weather Service is calling for a half foot of snow, or more, in the greater Philadelphia area on Thursday. The current forecast does not call for those heavy snowfall totals for the Jersey Shore, which could get a coating to an inch, maybe two. The issue will be the temperature as it is expected to be too warm for heavy accumulating snow in our region. Keep listening to WCZT for updates from the Coastal Broadcasting Weather Center.
Top News
- 987 THE COAST ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS
- PHILLY, MAYBE 8 INCHES OF SNOW..US? AN INCH, PERHAPS TWO
- OCEAN CITY TO CONSIDER CONTRACTS TO STAR PERFORMERS
- MIDDLE TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE INTRODUCES VACANT PROPERTY REGISTRY
- THREE CHARGED WITH HOLDING WOMAN, INFANT AGAINST HER WILL IN WILDWOOD
- MAN CHARGED WITH INTENTIONALLY DRIVING INTO VINELAND COP
- REPORT: COURT HOUSE MAN ON TRIAL IN RHODE ISLAND FOR ACCIDENT
- NEW LAW WOULD PROHIBIT CHILD BRIDES IN THE GARDEN STATE
- SHOOTING IN BRIDGETON SENDS ONE TO HOSPITAL
- MIDDLE TOWNSHIP PROVIDES BUSINESS ASSISTANCE LOAN FOR RESTORE LOCATION
- BILL TO ALLOW LOTTERY COURIER SERVICE IS NOW LAW