PENNSYLVANIA WOMAN BUSTED FOR HIT AND RUN IN THE VILLAS

Lower Township Police have arrested a 44 year old woman from Pennsylvania in connection with a hit and run accident in the Villas. Police say Samantha Nugent of Coatesville is accused of driving her vehicle into a parked car, then fleeing her vehicle on foot. The accident occurred Tuesday night on Evergreen Avenue in the Villas. Nugent was charged with the traffic offense and also for being under the influence.
Top News
