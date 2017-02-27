PENNSYLVANIA MAN ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH DEATH BY AUTO

A Malvern, Pennsylvania man was arrested and charged with 2 counts of Death by Auto in connection with the July 2015 head-on collision that took the lives of a passenger in each vehicle. Investigation revealed that a vehicle operated by Karen Kunak, 71, of Dravosburg, PA was struck head-on by a vehicle operated by Albert R. Tolley, 63, of Malvern, PA, and that Albert Tolley’s vehicle impacted Kunak’s vehicle while Tolley was attempting to improperly pass other vehicles. As of result of injuries sustained in the collision, one passenger from each of vehicles died. The deceased are Joseph Kunak, 72, of Dravosburg, PA, the spouse of driver Karen Kunak, and Suzanne Tolley, 61, of Malvern, PA, the spouse of driver Albert Tolley. A conviction for a 2nd degree crime carries a potential penalty of 5-10 years of incarceration in New Jersey State prison.

Share this:



