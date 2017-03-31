PEDESTRIAN HIT BY MAN ARRESTED FOR DRUNK DRIVING

A man was arrested for drunk driving in an accident involving a pedestrian. Absecon Police say they took Sean Scull into custody for the accident that took place at the intersection of the White Horse Pike and Mill Road. The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital and traffic was diverted for about two hours for the crime scene to be processed. Anyone who might have witnessed the accident is asked to contact the Absecon Police Department at 641-0776 ext. 856.
I believe the pedestrian died. Is there a follow up article? Why has the name not yet been released?