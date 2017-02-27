Top News
OWNER OF REVEL CASINO DOESN’T PAY TO MAKE PILOT PAYMENTS

By on Atlantic City, Atlantic County, Local News

A new report says that owner of the former Revel Casino doesn’t want to make his required payments under the PILOT program. The Press of Atlantic City says there is a dispute over a possible deed restriction placed on the property that the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority says doesn’t exist. Glenn Straub, the owner of the property, has been getting into a number of public fights with government agencies in his effort to open the property.

