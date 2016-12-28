OVER $900K SPENT ON PUBLIC RECORDS CASES IN NEW JERSEY

Top News
Wednesday December 28th 2016 11:00 AM
Local News

A new report says that Gov. Chris Christie has spent close to $1 million since 2012 to keep records from being seen by the public. The Record reports that the cost have been more than $450,000 in the past two years and more than $900,000 since 2012. The figures show how much the state paid to reimburse lawyer fees to plaintiffs and not how much the state paid its own lawyers.

