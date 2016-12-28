A new report says that Gov. Chris Christie has spent close to $1 million since 2012 to keep records from being seen by the public. The Record reports that the cost have been more than $450,000 in the past two years and more than $900,000 since 2012. The figures show how much the state paid to reimburse lawyer fees to plaintiffs and not how much the state paid its own lawyers.
Top News
- 987 THE COAST ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS
- VINELAND PD SAYS MULTIPLE REPORTS OF REPORTED SCAM
- 18-YEAR-OLD CHARGED WITH SHOOTING AT AN OCCUPIED VEHICLE
- SUSPECT ATTEMPTS ARMED ROBBERY WITH BB GUN
- OVER $900K SPENT ON PUBLIC RECORDS CASES IN NEW JERSEY
- HORIZON SUED OVER NEW HEALTH PLANS
- DOCUMENTS COULD BE UNSEALED FROM BRIDGEGATE NEXT MONTH
- BOARDWALK CLASSIC: LOWER GIRLS WIN, CUMBERLAND TAKES COLLEGE GAME
- COUNTY FREEHOLDER BOARD TO REORGANIZE ON JANUARY 5TH
- FATHER, ADULT SON FROM NJ KILLED IN NEW YORK ACCIDENT
- SPORTS: LOWER CAPE MAY BOYS THUMPED AT BASKETBALL CLASSIC