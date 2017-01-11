OVER $10 MILLION TO SUPPORT HEAD START PROGRAMS TO BRIDGETON BASED GROUP

A big grant is coming to a group in Bridgeton to support Head Start and Early Head Start programs. U.S. Senators Robert Menendez and Cory Booker announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded the Gateway Community Action Partnership in Bridgeton two grants worth just over $10 million. Gateway Head Start/EHS provides school readiness programs for low-income children throughout Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem and Mercer counties in New Jersey, as well as the Germantown-Lehigh section of Philadelphia, Pa.
