OPPONENTS SPEAK OUT AGAINST ICE TRAINING FOR SHERIFF’S OFFICERS

A number of residents spoke out against a plan to have Cape May County Sheriff’s Officers get trained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Sheriff Gary Schaffer was going to have three of his officers trained, which would allow them to detain illegal aliens who are arrested and sent through the county jail. Some residents came to the Cape May County Freeholder meeting this week to voice their opposition to this training. Freeholders tried to stress that these officers won’t be looking for undocumented residents but only those who go through the county jail.

