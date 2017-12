OOFAH, THE BADA BING FROM THE SOPRANOS DISRESPECTED BY AUTHORITIES

To borrow an oft-used line from the Sopranos, the Bing has been disrespected by State officials. New Jersey Attorney General Christopher Porrino announced that liquor licenses belonging to two gentleman’s clubs, including the Satin Dolls which was presented as the Bada Bing in the Sorpanos, must be transferred to another party by early January. Porrino cites non-compliance with a previous Consent order.

