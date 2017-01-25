ONE MONTH OLD FOUND TO HAVE INJURIES FROM “SHAKEN BABY SYNDROME”

An one month old was found to have been injured and likely shaken. The hospital in Delaware contacted the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office about the potential of child abuse. It was determined by medical professionals that the injuries were consistent with “Shaken Baby Syndrome” also known as abusive head trauma, shaken impact syndrome, inflicted head injury or whiplash shake syndrome — is a serious brain injury resulting from forcefully shaking an infant or toddler. Authorities charged Enrique Rivera with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of endangering the welfate of children, and one count of child neglect. Also arrested was Maria Sanchez, who was charged with one count of child neglect.
