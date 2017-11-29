Top News
OH, BOY: MARGATE’S 2018 SUMMER COULD BE DISRUPTED BY DUNE WORK

Atlantic County, Local News

Margate has seen this movie one too many times.  Officials with the United States Army Corps of Engineers confirmed that next summer could be problematic on the Margate beaches as officials try to cure a rain drainage problem caused by beach work last summer.  No decision has been made yet by the Corps to interrupt the work during the summer months.

