Wednesday January 18th 2017 09:36 PM
OCTOBER 10 ESTABLISHED AS TRUMP TAJ MAHAL CLOSING DATE

By on Atlantic City, Local News

October 10th..that’s when he Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City is slated to close.  The casino alerted state officials of the date when all workers will be laid off and lose their jobs.  Owners of the casino blame a recent employees strike while a union blames the casino for not negotiating in good faith.  Nearly 2,900 workers will lose their jobs when the casino closes.

1 Comment

  1. Joey on

    Union leaders are as dumb as a box of rocks. Business in bleeding money and they go out on strike demanding higher wages and health care. Led their membership right off the side of a cliff.

    Reply

