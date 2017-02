OCEAN CITY POST OFFICE TO REOPEN ON FRIDAY

The 46th Street Post Office will reopen on Friday (Feb. 24) for its regular business hours — 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Saturday. The building had been closed since Jan. 30 to allow for the installation of a new ADA-compliant ramp to the facility. All postal services and the opportunity to get P.O. box mail will be back starting on Friday. If you have questions, call 609-399-9004.

