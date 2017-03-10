Top News
OCEAN CITY POLICE INVESTIGATE POST-GAME FIGHT

Ocean City Police continue their investigation into a fight involving students after a high school basketball playoff game last Thursday night.  The Ocean City Gazette reports that the two students were injured in the fight, but the injuries are not life threatening.  All of the students involved in the fight were from Ocean City and Triton Regional high schools.  Police are not ruling out charges that may be filed in connection with the incident.

