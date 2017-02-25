OCEAN CITY DEFEATS MIDDLE IN GIRLS CAL TITLE

Ocean City won the Cape Atlantic League girls basketball title. Grace Sacco knocked down a basket with four seconds remaining to give the Lady Red Raiders a 39-37 win. Ocean City had a chance to win the game in regulation but came up empty on the final possession of regulation. The points by Sacco was the only scoring in overtime, which saw Ocean City hold for the final shot over the last two minutes and 30 seconds of extra period.

