Monday February 13th 2017 07:01 PM
OCEAN CITY BOARDWALK TO BE REBUILT, OPEN BY THIS WEEKEND

By on Local News, Ocean City

A section of Ocean City’s boardwalk that is being rebuilt will be open by President’s Day weekend.  Mayor Jay Gillian announced that the project between 8th and 10th streets will be wrapped up in time for visitors to enjoy during the upcoming three day weekend.  The last piece of boardwalk was brought in with a crane.  Various other improvements will be made to the boardwalk in the north end of Ocean City.

