OCEAN CITY BOARDWALK OPENS IN ADVANCE OF PRESIDENT’S DAY WEEKEND

Ocean City’s boardwalk opened ahead of time, three days before the President’s Day weekend. City officials announced that the full length of the boardwalk is open following a major rehabilitation project between 8th and 10th streets. City leaders say pedestrians and bikers are no longer being detoured. Good weather for the weekend should mean a boom for boardwalk businesses along the coast.
Top News
