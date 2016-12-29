Top News
98.7 The Coast
Thursday December 29th 2016 07:18 PM
You are at:»»OCEAN CITY BOARDWALK ENTERTAINMENT RULES TO BE REVIEWED

OCEAN CITY BOARDWALK ENTERTAINMENT RULES TO BE REVIEWED

0
By on Local News, Ocean City

Rules that will govern boardwalk entertainers in Ocean City will not be voted on by Council until next month at the earliest. City Council gave the administration until January 12th to fine tune the proposed regulations that will designate how and where entertainers will perform.  Some musicians have been outspoken against the city’s attempts to regulate their free performances.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply


8 − = zero