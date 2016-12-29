Rules that will govern boardwalk entertainers in Ocean City will not be voted on by Council until next month at the earliest. City Council gave the administration until January 12th to fine tune the proposed regulations that will designate how and where entertainers will perform. Some musicians have been outspoken against the city’s attempts to regulate their free performances.
Top News
- 987 THE COAST ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS
- BOARDWALK CLASSIC: WILDWOOD GIRLS WIN BIG, BEAT TECH
- OCEAN CITY BOARDWALK ENTERTAINMENT RULES TO BE REVIEWED
- MIDDLE TWP. GOVERNMENT TO REORGANIZE ON MONDAY
- CHRISTIE ORDERS FLAG AT HALF STAFF FOR POLICE LIEUTENANT
- VILLAS TEEN BUSTED ON DRUG CHARGES AFTER COPS SMELL POT
- BOARDWALK CLASSIC: CUMBERLAND MEN WIN, TECH BOYS LOSE
- UPDATE: MAYS LANDING WOMAN WHO WAS MISSING IN SERIOUS CONDITION
- REPORT: CAPE REGIONAL CAPE MAY COUNTY’S LARGEST PRIVATE EMPLOYER
- CUT IN PRODUCTION/GAS TAX INCREASE, HURTING DRIVERS AT THE PUMP
- NEW JERSEY TRIES ANOTHER EFFORT TO LEGALIZE SPORTS BETTING