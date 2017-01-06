NWS: POTENTIAL EXISTS FOR SEVERAL INCHES OF SNOW FOR COASTAL TOWNS

The potential exists for coastal communities in Cape May County to receive several inches of snow on Saturday. The National Weather Service has continued its Winter Storm Warning for Cape May County for Saturday, with the heaviest snow falling mid morning through early afternoon. The latest forecast calls for the potential of several inches of snow along the immediate coast, while just 20 miles inland, much less snow for inland South Jersey.
