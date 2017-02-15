NORTH WILDWOOD TO INTRODUCE BUDGET WITH MINIMAL INCREASE

North Wildwood will introduce a budget next week with less than 1 penny tax increase for the residents and taxpayers of the City of North Wildwood. In the past several years the City has worked to level off significant expenses such as insurance through innovative programs that have helped to keep insurance rates relatively flat for two years. Together with new labor contracts for all of the City employee unions, city officials say that these changes will help maintain the long term structural balance of the North Wildwood budget. The budget will be introduced during a meeting on Tuesday.
