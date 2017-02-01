NORTH WILDWOOD MAYOR ISSUES STATE OF THE CITY MESSAGE

North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello has issued his State of the City message to his residents. Rosenello says there are various improvement projects planned in 2017 for North Wildwood including improvements to the Moore’s Inlet Public Parking Facility, various street work, and sand rinse stations. Rosenello says residents will be able to find out even more information on the city’s website, northwildwood.com.

