NO INJURIES REPORTED IN SOUTH DENNIS FIRE

A chimney fire happened on Thursday morning in South Dennis. Local fire crews arrived to the scene of the 900 block of Court House – South Dennis Road following the initial report of the fire. Crews were able to contain the fire to the wall and ceiling directly near the chimney. It took about an hour and half to fight the fire and investigate. The Cape May County Fire Marshal’s office is continuing the investigation. There were no reports of any injuries.
