NJ TO PROTECT AREAS HARD HIT DURING SUPERSTORM SANDY

One of the areas that was hardest hit by Superstorm Sandy will be getting cash to help with beach and dune construction. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Department of Environmental Protection announced a $92 million contract for work to be done to the Barnegat Peninsula, that helps protect about 14 miles of coastline for many communities in Ocean County. This is the last major stretch of beaches in New Jersey to be awarded a contract for construction of engineered systems of beaches and dunes.

