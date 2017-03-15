NJ RESIDENTS DON’T KNOW THE CANDIDATES TO REPLACE CHRISTIE

Right now, New Jersey residents have no information on the two candidates who may succeed Governor Christie. A new poll released this week by Quinnipiac shows that 70 percent of the state’s voters do not know Phil Murphy, the presumptive democratic candidate, or Kim Guadagno, who may secure the republican nomination; Guadagno is the current Lieutenant Governor. They are the favorites heading into the June primary.
