NJ MAN BUSTED FOR LURING KIDS ON Christmas Day

A New Jersey man has been arrested for attempting to lure kids into his car on Christmas Day so he could have sex with them. Authorities in Florence Township arrested 29 year old Tirath Singh on charges that he attempted to lure kids into his vehicle on Christmas so he could perform oral sex on on them. One of the victims used his phone to video record Singh which helped police lead them to the arrest.
