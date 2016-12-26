Top News
98.7 The Coast
Monday December 26th 2016 07:38 PM
You are at:»»NJ MAN BUSTED FOR LURING KIDS ON Christmas Day

NJ MAN BUSTED FOR LURING KIDS ON Christmas Day

0
By on Local News, New Jersey

A New Jersey man has been arrested for attempting to lure kids into his car on Christmas Day so he could have sex with them.  Authorities in Florence Township arrested 29 year old Tirath Singh on charges that he attempted to lure kids into his vehicle on Christmas so he could perform oral sex on on them.  One of the victims used his phone to video record Singh which helped police lead them to the arrest.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply


7 − = zero