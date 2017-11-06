Top News
98.7 The Coast WCZT



You are at:»»NEW OVERLAY AREA CODE COMING TO 609 AREA CODE IN TWO MONTHS

NEW OVERLAY AREA CODE COMING TO 609 AREA CODE IN TWO MONTHS

0
By on Local News

Get ready, the new 640 area code is coming to our region in January.  Verizon officials confirm that the new 640 area code will be an overlay of the 609 area code because the 609 area code is just about out of numbers.  This will require you to dial the 609 area code to another telephone also in the 609 area code, essentially you’ll dial ten digits instead of seven.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply