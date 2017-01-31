NEW OFFICERS HIRED TO ATLANTIC COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICEE

You’re hired! That is the news eight people heard from the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office. Residing throughout the county, the officers have completed extensive background investigations as well as mental and physical evaluations prior to beginning the Atlantic County Police Academy on January 27th. All of the officers were officially hired at the Atlantic County Freeholder meeting on Tuesday.
