NEW JERSEY TRANSIT BUS SERVICE SUSPENDED FOR TUESDAY

Monday March 13th 2017 06:37 PM
There will be no New Jersey Transit bus service for Tuesday.  The bus service has been suspended statewide due to the threat of a major winter storm and coastal flooding.  All rail lines except the Atlantic City Line will be operate on a weekend schedule on Tuesday as long as weather conditions permit them to do so.

