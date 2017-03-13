NEW JERSEY TRANSIT BUS SERVICE SUSPENDED FOR TUESDAY

There will be no New Jersey Transit bus service for Tuesday. The bus service has been suspended statewide due to the threat of a major winter storm and coastal flooding. All rail lines except the Atlantic City Line will be operate on a weekend schedule on Tuesday as long as weather conditions permit them to do so.
