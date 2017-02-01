Top News
98.7 The Coast
Wednesday February 1st 2017 07:36 PM
You are at:»»NEW JERSEY MAN USES HATCHET ON KIDDIE PORN COMPUTER AS COPS ARRIVE

NEW JERSEY MAN USES HATCHET ON KIDDIE PORN COMPUTER AS COPS ARRIVE

0
By on Local News, New Jersey

A New Jersey man attempted to chop up his tablet computer with a hatchet as police were moving in to make an arrest on child pornography charges.  57 year old Brian M. Ayres of Florence was arrested this week and cops say Ayres attempted to destroy his computer with a hatchet.  Ayres is charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child; two of the charges are related to the distribution of child pornography.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply


+ nine = 16