NEW JERSEY HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION IS AGAINST NEW HEALTH CARE PLAN

The group representing the state’s hospital are not backing a new health plan by Republicans in Washington D.C. The New Jersey Hospital Association says right now there is too much unknown and the group is not comfortable supporting the change. Republicans plan to repeal and replace Obamacare with this new plan that goes to a tax credit formula over subsidizes.
Top News
